Capital International Investors Purchases 1,415,606 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Capital International Investors increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,903,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,415,606 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 4.31% of Constellation Brands worth $1,945,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 83,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.1% in the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 30.6% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after buying an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,372,000 after buying an additional 44,124 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.7% during the second quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $5.01 on Wednesday, reaching $239.28. 391,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,806. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.55. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.38.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

