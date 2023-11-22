Capital International Investors Purchases 2,207,942 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Capital International Investors grew its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207,942 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 4.70% of Yum! Brands worth $1,824,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,142,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,792,538,000 after buying an additional 244,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,136,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $848,921,000 after purchasing an additional 188,878 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 466.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $774,951,000 after buying an additional 4,831,505 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,556,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $769,841,000 after acquiring an additional 589,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE YUM traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,618. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.21. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $499,198.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,759.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $499,198.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,759.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,751 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YUM. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.21.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

