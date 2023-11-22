Capital International Investors Purchases 2,377,625 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,377,625 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 0.8% of Capital International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.90% of Danaher worth $3,366,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Danaher by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $220.62. 1,697,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,501. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $281.54. The company has a market capitalization of $163.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.73.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

