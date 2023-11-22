Capital International Investors Purchases 25,268,032 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,268,032 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.65% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $2,638,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $42.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,166,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,291,383. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $154.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

View Our Latest Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.