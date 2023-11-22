Capital International Investors Purchases 46,198 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,660,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,198 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 12.89% of Aramark worth $1,449,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 126.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 57.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 21.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Aramark by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.25. 701,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,566,148. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.90. Aramark has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $33.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Aramark had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.84%.

ARMK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aramark from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Aramark from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Aramark from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Aramark from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

