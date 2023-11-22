Capital International Investors Purchases 527,231 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,928,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 527,231 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 11.08% of CenterPoint Energy worth $2,038,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE CNP traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065,579. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David J. Lesar bought 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,440. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,119.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut CenterPoint Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

