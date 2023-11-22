Capital International Investors Raises Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,529,209 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global makes up approximately 0.9% of Capital International Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capital International Investors owned about 9.33% of Carrier Global worth $3,884,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 29.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 23.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 22.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 10.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 75,622 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

CARR stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $52.83. 864,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,044,039. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $60.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average of $51.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

