Capital International Investors Reduces Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Capital International Investors cut its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,506,616 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 35,992 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 3.65% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $1,762,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE PXD traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $235.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.14. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $258.06. The stock has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PXD. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (down from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Capital One Financial cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pioneer Natural Resources

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.