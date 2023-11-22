Capital International Investors Reduces Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Capital International Investors lowered its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,214,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 170,493 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 1.0% of Capital International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capital International Investors owned approximately 2.30% of Linde worth $4,273,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in Linde by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 298,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,639,518,000 after purchasing an additional 233,348 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 5.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 722,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,498,000 after purchasing an additional 39,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth $1,307,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

LIN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $411.77. 481,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,718. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $302.17 and a 1-year high of $414.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $382.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.44.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Argus raised their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Linde

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.