Capital International Investors Reduces Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Capital International Investors trimmed its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,816,005 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,896,673 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 2.37% of EOG Resources worth $1,580,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. TD Securities lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.68.

NYSE EOG traded down $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.09. 1,995,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,288,495. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.61. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $144.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

