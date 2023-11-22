Capital International Investors Reduces Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Capital International Investors decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,337,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 189,458 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.95% of Honeywell International worth $1,314,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.00.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $191.65. 833,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,372. The company has a market cap of $126.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.