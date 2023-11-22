Capital International Investors Sells 1,006,135 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital International Investors lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,044,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,006,135 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.97% of Chevron worth $2,838,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.1% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Chevron by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 79,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates grew its position in shares of Chevron by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 30.6% during the second quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.67. 4,029,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,353,696. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.72 and a 52-week high of $187.81. The stock has a market cap of $271.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.89.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

