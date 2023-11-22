Capital International Investors Sells 155,005 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Capital International Investors decreased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,691,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,005 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 1.99% of Elevance Health worth $2,084,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $7.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $478.03. 328,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,467. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $451.68 and a 200 day moving average of $453.71. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $544.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

