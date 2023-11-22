Capital International Investors Sells 4,959,592 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Capital International Investors reduced its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,883,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,959,592 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 2.97% of Crown Castle worth $1,467,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Crown Castle by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Argus assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.56.

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.81. 734,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,735,624. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.03. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $153.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

