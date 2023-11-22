Capital International Investors Sells 542,048 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Capital International Investors lowered its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,382,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 542,048 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 3.94% of KLA worth $2,609,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in KLA by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $7.36 on Wednesday, hitting $558.05. The company had a trading volume of 234,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,505. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $562.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $482.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.61.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

