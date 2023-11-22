Capital International Investors Trims Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Capital International Investors trimmed its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,540,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,609,307 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 5.48% of VICI Properties worth $1,745,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,921,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,573,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,056,000 after buying an additional 1,753,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,476,000 after buying an additional 4,477,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,979,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,461,000 after buying an additional 94,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VICI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.48. 2,981,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,522,099. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $35.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average of $30.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 69.46%.

VICI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

