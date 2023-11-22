Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Sets New 1-Year High at $286.62

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $286.62 and last traded at $284.50, with a volume of 9829 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $282.89.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CASY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Benchmark upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.16. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at $5,834,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,458,000 after buying an additional 113,437 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16,109.7% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 38,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after buying an additional 38,341 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 71.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 14.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

