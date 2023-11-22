Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.40 and last traded at $21.62. Approximately 310,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,054,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Cassava Sciences Stock Down 4.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market capitalization of $901.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 4.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Cassava Sciences by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

