Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $405,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. HSBC began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.80.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $2.68 on Wednesday, hitting $246.73. 2,135,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $258.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.30. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $293.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

