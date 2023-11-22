CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 941,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,206 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.30% of CBRE Group worth $75,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 213.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 64.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 158.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 595,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,028,000 after buying an additional 365,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 279,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,362,000 after buying an additional 18,874 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRE traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,051. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.34.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,472,308.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

