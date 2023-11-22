Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) PT Lowered to $49.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 24.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.82.

Shares of NYSE FUN traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.44. The company had a trading volume of 117,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,055. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day moving average is $39.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.45. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $47.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,370,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,439 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 36.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,516,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,688,000 after buying an additional 946,782 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 67.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,305,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,300,000 after purchasing an additional 930,021 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 112.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,142,000 after acquiring an additional 745,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth $29,351,000. Institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

