Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $9,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 28.5% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 274,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after buying an additional 60,910 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 36.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 161.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Centene by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Centene by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC stock opened at $73.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.49. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $87.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.49.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.