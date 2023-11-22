Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Gap Up to $7.31

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.31, but opened at $7.53. Central Puerto shares last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 35,362 shares trading hands.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Central Puerto in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEPU. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Central Puerto during the second quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Central Puerto by 29.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. The company operates through three segments: The production of electrical energy from conventional sources; The production of electrical energy from renewable sources; and The transportation and distribution of natural gas. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned and operated six thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.

