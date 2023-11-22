Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Up 4.7%

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) traded up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.10 and last traded at $15.10. 155,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,020,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CERT shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Certara from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Certara in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -70.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.72.

In other news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $747,870.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,691.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Certara by 157.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,796,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055,874 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Certara by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,652,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,466,000 after purchasing an additional 626,267 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Certara by 1.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,150,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,974,000 after buying an additional 77,805 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Certara by 7.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,147,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,533,000 after buying an additional 270,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Certara by 2.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,900,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,715,000 after buying an additional 102,591 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

