Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of Charter Communications worth $35,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,230,000 after buying an additional 16,844 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Charter Communications by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Charter Communications by 1.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $404.85. 308,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,016. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $428.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.21 and a 52-week high of $458.30.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total transaction of $36,424,366.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 132,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,027,507.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.52.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

