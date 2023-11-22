Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target Cut to $88.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.81% from the company’s current price.

CHK has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.73.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHK traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,253. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $105.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,176,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 27.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 20.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,640,000 after acquiring an additional 142,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

