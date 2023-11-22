Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.45

Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48 ($0.01).
Chesterfield Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £619,067.50, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.82.
Chesterfield Resources Company Profile
Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. The company primarily explores for copper and gold. It has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 235 square kilometers in Cyprus.
