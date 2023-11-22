Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,460 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $62,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Chevron by 9.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Chevron by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,621,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,081,000 after purchasing an additional 191,874 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 297,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,828,000 after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,579,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,347,249. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.72 and a one year high of $187.81. The stock has a market cap of $270.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

