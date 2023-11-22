Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 104,182 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for approximately 2.6% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 1.00% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $587,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG stock traded up $24.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,221.68. The stock had a trading volume of 95,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,912. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,934.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,983.04. The company has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,344.05 and a 1-year high of $2,224.80.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMG. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,280.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,161.33.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,189.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,642 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,139 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

