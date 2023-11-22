CI Resources Limited (ASX:CII) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.05

CI Resources Limited (ASX:CII – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. This is a boost from CI Resources’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

CI Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Adrian Gurgone bought 24,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.51 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of A$37,404.21 ($24,608.03). 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CI Resources Company Profile

CI Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, processing, and sale of phosphate rock, phosphate dust, and chalk in Australia, Asia, North America, Europe, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Fertiliser, Farming, and Logistics segments. The company also provides earthmoving, fuel pilotage, and maintenance services to other organizations in Christmas Island; operates a palm oil estate; and cultivates, processes, and sells palm oil products.

