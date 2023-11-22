Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.00

Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13.01 ($0.16), with a volume of 49665 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.17).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.88 million and a P/E ratio of -668.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 17.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 21.69.
Clean Power Hydrogen Company Profile
Clean Power Hydrogen plc, a green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company, engages in the development of hydrogen and oxygen production solutions. The company provides membrane-free electrolyser technology, which produces green hydrogen and oxygen in medical grade purity. It serves power, industry and manufacturing, transportation and machinery, commercial and retail, and hydroculture markets.
