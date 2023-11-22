CleanTech Lithium (LON:CTL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.50

CleanTech Lithium Plc (LON:CTL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21.50 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.85 ($0.27), with a volume of 8517016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.25 ($0.32).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.69) target price on shares of CleanTech Lithium in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

The company has a market cap of £23.25 million and a P/E ratio of -369.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 44.89.

CleanTech Lithium Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Chile. It holds interests in the Laguna Verde, Francisco Basin, and Llamara projects that covers an area of approximately 500 square kilometers. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

