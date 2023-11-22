CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,996,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,335,504 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 3.89% of CME Group worth $2,592,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,259,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,679,000 after buying an additional 173,800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,902,000 after acquiring an additional 35,880 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1,055.6% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 19,951 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in CME Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,386 shares of company stock valued at $725,855 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $216.16. 395,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,014. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.53 and a 200-day moving average of $197.68. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $221.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

