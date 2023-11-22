CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,495,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230,346 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.97% of CME Group worth $647,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth about $2,913,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1,488.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 952,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 892,614 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,577,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $215.51. 58,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $221.76. The company has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.68.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,386 shares of company stock valued at $725,855. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CME. Bank of America lifted their target price on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

