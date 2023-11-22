CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,193,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,532,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of CMS Energy worth $1,245,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 11,731.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 8.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,988,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,848,000 after purchasing an additional 153,901 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 125.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 126,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 70,520 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the second quarter worth about $221,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,434,491.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,434,491.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,372. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

CMS Energy stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $65.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.80 and its 200 day moving average is $57.46. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.39.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.77%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

