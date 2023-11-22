Coats Group (LON:COA) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Coats Group (LON:COA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.25) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.47% from the stock’s previous close.

COA traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 69.70 ($0.87). The stock had a trading volume of 552,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,047. The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,493.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 71.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 71.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.76. Coats Group has a 1 year low of GBX 63 ($0.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 82.70 ($1.03).

In related news, insider Rajiv Sharma sold 725,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.93), for a total transaction of £536,781.20 ($671,564.12). 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.

