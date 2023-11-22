Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.43

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.43 and last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 300752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COGT. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in Cogent Biosciences by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 38,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 15,007 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 185.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 30,543 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 49.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 36.6% in the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,210,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,549,000 after purchasing an additional 592,734 shares during the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

