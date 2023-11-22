Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 801,123 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,196 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $33,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $70,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.58. 6,702,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,689,549. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average of $42.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

