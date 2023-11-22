Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $11,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 323.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 83.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on STZ. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.38.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $237.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,329. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $273.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $33,036,421.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 681,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,177,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

