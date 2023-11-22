Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stake Lifted by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,914,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 440.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 238,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,626,000 after purchasing an additional 194,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock traded up $3.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.24. The company had a trading volume of 330,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,498. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.55. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.38.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

