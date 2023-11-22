Contrasting BriaCell Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BCTXF) & Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

BriaCell Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BCTXF – Get Free Report) and Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of BriaCell Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Axsome Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of Axsome Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BriaCell Therapeutics has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axsome Therapeutics has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BriaCell Therapeutics N/A N/A -786.77% Axsome Therapeutics -90.33% -88.79% -35.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BriaCell Therapeutics and Axsome Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares BriaCell Therapeutics and Axsome Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BriaCell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$3.68 million ($3.84) -1.16 Axsome Therapeutics $50.04 million 56.12 -$187.13 million ($4.53) -13.10

BriaCell Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Axsome Therapeutics. Axsome Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BriaCell Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BriaCell Therapeutics and Axsome Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BriaCell Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Axsome Therapeutics 0 2 8 0 2.80

Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $103.22, suggesting a potential upside of 70.67%. Given Axsome Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Axsome Therapeutics is more favorable than BriaCell Therapeutics.

Summary

Axsome Therapeutics beats BriaCell Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BriaCell Therapeutics



BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT. The company was founded by Charles L. Wiseman and Isaac B. Maresky on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in West Vancouver, Canada.

About Axsome Therapeutics



Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea. It is also developing AXS-05, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation; AXS-07, an investigational medicine that has completed Phase III trials for the acute treatment of migraine; AXS-12, an investigational medicine, which is in Phase III trial to treat narcolepsy; AXS-14, a selective and potent norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of fibromyalgia and other conditions; and solriamfetol, a dual-acting dopamine and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor, which has completed a Phase 2 trial of for treating attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration agreement with Duke University for evaluating AXS-05 in smoking cessation. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

