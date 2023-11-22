Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lowered its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Copart were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 4.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 9,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 3.8% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CPRT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,870. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.19. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.