Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Holdings Lowered by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLB. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 13.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLB shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Core Laboratories from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Core Laboratories stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.96. 46,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,895. The company has a market cap of $839.16 million, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.30. Core Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.81 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

