Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Core Laboratories from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.88.

Shares of CLB opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.30. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $851.78 million, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.61.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.81 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.10%. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $8,236,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 753.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 22,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 7.6% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,835,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,174,000 after purchasing an additional 271,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

