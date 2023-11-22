Covestor Ltd Boosts Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 2,280.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 92.3% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,344,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,802 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at $44,811,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,996,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 108.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,730 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 71.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,270 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRVA. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $480,328.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,528,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,287,735.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $480,328.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,528,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,287,735.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $386,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,557.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,248 in the last three months. 44.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.42. The company had a trading volume of 87,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,601. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.97, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.80. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $30.15.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $417.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.51 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Privia Health Group’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

