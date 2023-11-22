Covestor Ltd Buys 863 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $168,264.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,689 shares in the company, valued at $679,392.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $168,264.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,689 shares in the company, valued at $679,392.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 46,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,935,950.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,218,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,771,141.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Up 1.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of BECN traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.79. 56,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.34. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $87.46.

BECN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BECN

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.