Covestor Ltd Decreases Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Covestor Ltd reduced its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 73.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter worth about $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 345.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 319.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 117.0% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In other Perrigo news, EVP Alison Ives acquired 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $59,853.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,549.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Perrigo news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $318,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,890. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alison Ives acquired 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.34 per share, with a total value of $59,853.60. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,549.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,040 shares of company stock worth $524,644 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PRGO traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.71. 540,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,079. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 605.12 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Perrigo had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,180.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

