Covestor Ltd Decreases Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Covestor Ltd lowered its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Saia were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Saia by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,815,000 after acquiring an additional 39,660 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Saia by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,089,000 after acquiring an additional 146,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Saia by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,616,000 after acquiring an additional 35,076 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Saia by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 858,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,512,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAIA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Saia from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Saia from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.11.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of SAIA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $422.69. 48,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.55. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.02 and a twelve month high of $443.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.39.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.98 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.