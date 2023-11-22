Covestor Ltd Has $160,000 Stock Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Shares of Cadence Bank stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.59. 83,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.50.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $448.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.81 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CADE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CADE

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.