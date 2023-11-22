Covestor Ltd Has $175,000 Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OGN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 442.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mirova acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the first quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 196.5% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $32,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE OGN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 813,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,355. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.94. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.91%.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

